Greensboro native takes off the mask after serving as Ohio State’s iconic ‘Brutus’

College mascots are so cool. You put on that costume, run around a stadium with thousands of fans and act crazy and nobody knows who you are.

That was the story of a local young man, Jordan Lukens. He was known as Brutus, the Ohio State mascot: one of the most recognizable figures in the state of Ohio.

“It’s like you’re a celebrity but only when you want to be a celebrity,” Lukens said. “Once you put the suit on it’s oh it’s Brutus it’s Brutus because everyone in the stadium knows who Brutus is and once the kids get to see you after you lead the team onto the field they go crazy.”

After Jordan graduated from Ragsdale High School in 2015 there was a little doubt about where he would attend college.

“My dad graduated from Ohio State in ’85 and then I’ve been born and raised a Buckeye, been going to football games since i’ve been 8 years old,” said Lukens.

When he was Brutus, only a handful of people know but now, since he’s graduated, Jordan can reveal his secret identity.

Lukens said, “That’s part of the gig, once you become Brutus nobody wants to know who Brutus is because the magic is over. If you keep it a secret it helps with the magic.”

His Brutus days are over. Jordan just graduated from Ohio State and is hoping to start medical school soon.