GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro-native and ranked ATP Tour tennis player John Isner has set the world record for aces in a career.

An “ace” in tennis is when a player successfully serves the ball to their opponent without them being able to hit it, thus scoring a point.

Isner is one of the largest players to ever play on the ATP Tour, standing at 6’10” and he uses his size to great advantage, earning a reputation as one of the most fearsome servers in the history of the sport.

Isner is currently competing in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and secured his record-setting 13,729th ace in the first set of his Round of 32 match against Jannik Sinner.

This is not the first record that Isner has set. He also owns the record for the fastest official serve in ATP history when he hit a ball at 157.2 mph during the 2016 Davis Cup.

Isner is currently the no. 24 ranked tennis player in the world.