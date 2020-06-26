Greensboro native Jaylin Davis ready to continue MLB career

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Jaylin Davis is excited to see the baseball season get underway.

The former Northeast Guilford and Appalachian State star made his major league debut last year and the San Francisco Giants have big plans for him.

Davis was back home in Greensboro working out during the COVID-19 shutdown in his grandfather’s garage which was converted into a mini batting center.

We’ll look at his career and explore the relationship between Jaylin and his grandpa, who is not only the man who pushed Jaylin, but who is his biggest fan.