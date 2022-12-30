GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro-native and former Dudley High School star quarterback Hendon Hooker has announced his intent to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a letter he published in The Players’ Tribune.

Born in Greensboro, Hooker starred at Dudley High School for three seasons from 2014-2017, winning two state titles as well countless individual awards.

A 4-star recruit coming out of Dudley, Hooker initially committed to Virginia Tech University where he spent the first three seasons of his college career.

Hooker started a majority of games for Virginia Tech in his final two seasons posting good numbers before transferring to the University of Tennesee in 2021.

It was in Tennessee where Hooker blossomed into a college superstar with two of the best seasons in program history.

In his first year in Knoxville with the Volunteers, Hooker threw for nearly 3,000 yards, 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions for the season. Hooker also rushed for 616 yards and five touchdowns as he led Tennesse to a surprising 7-6 record with their dominant offense.

“I remember when I first joined the team, it’s funny, but right off the bat my teammates were skeptical. I think it’s that “SEC confidence” they all had. It’s like they couldn’t imagine how some dude from the ACC could actually ball. But then we’re in my first practice, and on some of the early plays, I made our linebackers kind of touch the ground — just stumble a little bit when I shook them. And we’re in the locker room after, and everyone is just like, “Oh man, Hendon, I didn’t know you could move like that!! You’re fast!!” Or “I didn’t know you had an arm on you!!! You can sling it!!!” And I’m just laughing so hard, and shaking my head, like, “Thanks, y’all. I appreciate it.” But as funny as that was to me, it was also big, for real. Because my main goal when I got here was to gain my teammates’ trust and respect. I knew that had to come first. And everything else would follow.” Hooker on his experience transferring from Virginia Tech to Tennessee

His second and final season in Tennessee was more of the same as he threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker also ran for 430 yards and five touchdowns as he led Tennessee to a 9-2 record and an upset victory over #3 Alabama which led to the Volunteers briefly being ranked as the #1 team in the nation.

For his efforts in 2022, Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and to the Third-Team AP All-American list. Hooker accomplished this despite tearing his ACL in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s heartbreaking loss to the University of South Carolina on Nov. 19.

Now Hooker will look to continue his recovery as he prepares for the NFL Draft in April where he is likely to be one of the top quarterbacks selected.