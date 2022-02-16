Greensboro native, former AG Loretta Lynch hired by NFL

Greensboro native Loretta Lynch, best known for being attorney general at the end of the Obama administration, has a new gig – in pro football.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the White House May 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The Hill reports that Lynch was named by the National Football League as counsel in the racial discrimination suit it is facing from former Miami Dolphins Coach Flores, who sued the league, the Dolphins and two other teams for discriminating against Black candidates for head coaching jobs. The NFL has only two Black head coaches.

The Hill said that Bloomberg Law had reported on Wednesday that Lynch had been hired along with Brad Karp, chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Lynch joined that firm as a partner in 2019.

Lynch was born in 1959 in Greensboro, where her father was pastor of Providence Baptist Church. The family moved to Durham, and she graduated from Durham High School in 1977 and Harvard in 1984.

She became a federal prosecutor in 1990 and was chosen by Obama in 2015 to lead the Department of Justice.

Hill’s new firm has a long relationship representing the NFL, including in lawsuits about concussions.