Greensboro native and Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred ‘Curly’ Neal dead at 77

Greensboro native and Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred "Curly" Neal has died at the age of 77, TMZ reports.

Neal was born in Greensboro and attended Dudley High School.

During his 22-year career with the Globetrotters, he became one of their most recognizable players.

His #22 jersey was retired in 2008. He is one of only five Globetrotters to receive the honor.

Globetrotters GM Jeff Munn released a statement saying, "We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known. His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide. He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions."

