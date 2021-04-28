Greensboro lands major soccer tournament after rocky year navigating pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro landed a major soccer tournament after a rocky year navigating the pandemic.

Over a dozen teams are playing in the NCAA College Cup this week at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex.

It’s one of the first large sporting events North Carolina Fusion has been able to host since COVID-19 put many events on hold.

“The heads and beds, it’s so great for the city and a huge economic impact at an important time for the city,” said Gary Gartner, the NCAA tournament director.

At the end of 2020, North Carolina Fusion estimated its losses were around $2 million.

This week is proof of resilience in action and for organizers it’s a relief to see teams playing to the sounds of their family and friends cheers.

“Just sitting on the sidelines in between the coaches’ benches and the players, you can just feel the energy coming out of the players and the coaches,” said Gartner.

Gartner says the stadium can seat about 3,000 people, but they are limiting capacity to just under 500 people per game.