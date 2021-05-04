Greensboro Grasshoppers, Winston-Salem Dash back at bat Tuesday after COVID-19 cancels 2020 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than 600 days since a minor league baseball was played in the Triad.

Tonight, the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash return to the field for their home opener.

COVID-19 cancelled the entire 2020 season so there is a lot of excitement to get fans back in the ballparks. But, the stadiums won’t be sold out.

In order to allow for social distancing, the teams are only selling tickets to less than half the seats.

Fans will also be required to wear masks when they are not actively eating or drinking. Shannon Smith spoke to the presidents of both clubs about the changes to try to keep fans safe.