Greensboro Grasshoppers teaming up with ALS Association in fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On June 2, 2021, all of baseball, both major and minor leagues, will celebrate the first-ever Lou Gehrig’s Day.

It is twofold. One, it will celebrate the extraordinary career of Lou Gehrig, who was an MVP, an All-Star and a Triple Crown winner while playing for the New York Yankees during one of the most dominant eras in Yankee history.

And two, It is designed to raise awareness in the fight against ALS, the disease that both ended his career and eventually took his life.

There is no cure for ALS, but the fight to find one is being led by many people including the fine folks at the North Carolina Chapter of the ALS Association, which will team up with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Lou Gehrig’s day here in the Piedmont.