Greensboro Grasshoppers ball dog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig dies at the age of 9

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers said farewell to the last Labrador Retriever who served as bat dog for eight seasons.

Miss Lou Lou Gehrig died Monday night at the age of 9 after a brief illness.

Lou Lou served as a bat and ball girl alongside her aunt, Miss Babe Ruth, from 2012 to 2015, then by herself through the next four seasons.

“This is a heart-breaking loss for our organization, our fans and the Greensboro community,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “Lou Lou was adored by our fans and loved retrieving bats and balls. We are deeply saddened by her death.”

When Lou Lou was not working at the ballpark, she loved fetching her dad’s morning newspaper, playing frisbee at home or at her favorite spot, early mornings on the beach and being a very loving dog to her family.

Lou Lou’s family, including her aunt as well as her uncle, Master Yogi Berra, have been a staple at Grasshoppers games for nearly 14 years.

She is survived by her half-sister, Little Jackie Robinson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greensboro Grasshoppers Charities, c/o the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 South Greene Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27401. Funds from these donations will go toward a soon-to-be-unveiled memorial of all three Grasshoppers’ dogs at First National Bank Field.