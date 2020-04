Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Since the governor closed all the gyms in the area to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people who like to workout have had to get creative with their workouts.

We found a father and son who are using spare equipment they were going to get rid of before the pandemic started to transform their backyard into their gym.

They have also found some peace and comfort in trying to maintain their regular workout routines.