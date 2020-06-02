Greensboro Day School grad Carson McCorkle ready to play for University of Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Carson McCorkle announced he was going to attend University of Virginia, it just seemed like the right fit.

Especially with so many comparing him to Kyle Guy, a guy who helped lead the Cavaliers to the national title.

“Offensively the way I play, the way I can shoot the ball, there are some niches in that offense where I can really fit,” McCorkle said. “And on top of that, I love to win.”

McCorkle sure won a lot during his time at Greensboro Day School, and he says playing under coach Freddy Johnson made a huge impact in his game.

Carson said, “Coach Johnson is the best in the country and one of the best ever getting you ready for the next level academically and athletically. He puts a certain amount of pressure on you that is benefical for a high school kid.”

Last season at GDS, McCorkle had to deal with something new: an injury. He hurt his foot and was forced to sit and watch, a blessing in a way.

“I think before the injury, basketball was numb to me,” he said. “It was something I did every day, but once I got the injury and it was taken away from me, I found a new love and passion and hunger.”

He’s like to get to Charlottesville and start practicing with his new Virginia teammates but things are kind of up in the air right now.