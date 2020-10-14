Greensboro Coliseum, Aquatic Center adds 4 NCAA championships to schedule for 2023-2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four more NCAA championships are coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex over the next few years.

Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced the sites of its 2023 to 2026 championships.

The Greensboro Coliseum and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are set to host four, including the following:

2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds

2023 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2024 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2025 Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring four future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”

This will be the 14th time that the Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action after previously hosting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals four times.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center recently announced that they will host the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships, in addition to the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championship.

The decision came down from the NCAA on Oct. 5.

The event was initially to be held in Iowa City, Iowa, at the University of Iowa Natatorium. However, the University of Iowa cut its swimming program in August.

This will be the first time that the Greensboro Aquatic Center has hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships. The GAC previously hosted the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2015.

The GAC is set to host the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships from March 17 to 20.

The men’s championship will then take place from March 24 to 27.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center was tapped to host the NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships in 2022 as well.

Braman says the GAC has taken steps to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and make the space more sanitary by adding 16 hand sanitizing stations inside and outside the facility and replacing carpet with epoxy flooring. They have also added an air purification system throughout the facility.