Grandover Resort hosts first responders with a free round of golf

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As a former chief of police, Julian Davis is used to dealing with pressure.

But to step up and knock down a birdie putt on the very first hole with the FOX8 camera right there?

“No pressure,” Davis said, with a laugh. “I’m used to cameras.”

Davis and his buddies are playing in the 2nd annual Grandover First Responders Golf Event. The Grandover Resort invites all first responders to enjoy a wonderful day of golf.

“It’s about thanks,” Grandover Head Golf Pro Jim Nemeti said. “We understand it’s a small thanks compared to what they do we have a beautiful resort for them to come out and relax and enjoy their day.”

This is the 2nd year Greensboro police Sgt. Michael Holbrook has teed it up in this event.

“It means everything in law enforcement,” Holbrook said. “We didn’t always feel like we’re supported so it’s nice to feel that.”

The Grandover Resort plans to roll out the red carpet to first responders again next year for a “thank you” round of golf.