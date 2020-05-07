Grandover Resort gives free rounds of golf to first responders on the COVID-19 front lines

Max Suarez was enjoying the day with his son. Suarez had a day off from the High Point Police Department and was a guest of the Grandover Resort golf course.

It was a free round of golf to say thank you.

“It’s very much needed, a stress relief, I get to spend it with my son,” Suarez said. “It brings it back in perspective what I do my job for, what matters in life, family and health.”

Both the east and west courses have been closed since late March because of COVID-19, and the resort is schedule to reopen May 8 but it’s a preview party for two days before that.

Kelly Harrill, the general manager at Grandover Resort, said, “Being able to honor those first responders, those people on the front lines, this would be a perfect way to do that. It would show that support of everything that they do on a day-to-day basis and it’s a great way for them to relax and to get away from what we know they have been experiencing going through this pandemic.”

About 120 first responders played on Wednesday and over 150 were signed up for Thursday.