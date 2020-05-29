Gov. Cooper says Alamance County leaders are responsible for enforcing speedway guidelines

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is putting the power in the hands of Alamance County officials to take action and save lives.

He said in Thursday afternoon’s news conference it’s up to Alamance County leaders to make sure the given regulations for ACE Speedway are followed.

The state health department sent FOX8 several documents outlining the precautionary requirements. It included rules like keeping participant groups six feet apart and limiting the spectator attendees to 25 people.

A spokesperson told FOX8 these guidelines were given to ACE Speedway, the local health department and sheriff’s office before the season opener.

“We’ve been meeting with them every week to make sure we’re within the guidelines they want to see,” said Robert Turner, owner of Ace Speedway.

Tuner would not confirm if he received this exact list of regulations, but he said there will be changes at the upcoming race this Saturday night.

“Checking temperatures and we got a couple of iPads. We’re going to be doing picture IDs so we have information for tracking purposes,” Turner said.

Turner said these rules are mandatory for everyone visiting the speedway this weekend.

“Anyone coming to the speedway, it’ll give them a little bit of awareness on what to expect before they can get in,” Turner said.

He said it’s taking more money to buy the safety equipment, but it’s needed.

“Staying within their guidelines, we’re doing whatever we need to do,” Turner said.

Cooper said he will be forced to step in and take action if these guidelines are not enforced.