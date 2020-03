Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Gibsonville Ukulele Band performed the National Anthem like only they can at the Women's ACC Tournament on Friday.

The band was invited to perform for the quarterfinals.

You may know the band if you attended the Celebration of Excellence last year as they rocked the house as the entertainment for the night.

Dr. Sandra Teglas, their music teacher, led the students as they kicked off the final rounds of the ACC Tournament.

