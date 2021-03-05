FOX8 Frenzy Unsung Hero: Allie Brown, West Davidson High School

West Davidson’s Allie Brown is just about as athletic as they come.

“I play volleyball, basketball, soccer,” she said.

Not too out of the ordinary to see a three-sport athlete. But then, there’s a fourth.

“And football,” she added.

Allie grew up watching her older brother kick, and in middle school, she started to take interest in doing it herself.

“Sometimes I was like I’m a girl – can I really play football?” she remembered. “But then it was fun.”

She proved herself quickly. In seventh grade, she nailed a 33-yard field goal.

Impressive even at the high school level.

Kicking has become a family affair in the Brown family. Her older brother now kicks for North Carolina A&T and her younger brother is kicking as well.

“My brother has tips and he can help us out since we’re younger and he’s had more experience with it,” she mentioned of her older sibling.

Watching a female run out in a helmet and pads is starting to become more common. When Sarah Fuller was the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game, Allie instantly related.

“I watched her kick whenever she did it in the fall,” she said. “It was pretty cool to watch her do it – a girl go out and do it.”

Allie may be one of the first at West Davidson to play under the Friday night lights – but she hopes she won’t be the last.

“I think maybe I’m inspiring other girls to play football – that they can do it,” she said with hope. “It’s not all guys.”

“She’s a great role model for our whole student body. For all of them,” head coach Bryan Lingerfelt added. “I say that is because she does things so unselfishly.”

When the team is out, she’s right alongside them. The Dragons don’t go any easier on her – nor do they need to.

“It takes a lot of work,” Lingerfelt emphasized.

Work that Allie has done as she paves the way of what’s possible when you’re not afraid to break the status quo.