RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday night football on a Thursday.

High schools across the Piedmont Triad played their games Thursday night as the threat for rain moved into our area Friday.

It was homecoming night at Randleman. Fans packed the stands on the home side, despite the change.

The school’s athletic director, Jake Smith, said he had no doubt people would come out to support the team.

“The fans are going to show up, being at Randleman, they’re going to show up on Monday night or Friday night so it’s here and we’re excited to still be able to play,” he said.

The Friday night lights were shining bright on a Thursday. Hundreds wearing blue and orange cheered on their Randleman Tigers to victory.

The opposing team’s side looked a bit empty, as many Wheatmore fans chose to stay home. Smith thinks the game’s rescheduling probably had a lot to do with that.

Smith told FOX8 it did take some work to shift things around because of the weather. He had to make sure referees were free and the school also had to move up its homecoming fundraiser.

Football players and coaches lost a day to prepare for this inter-county rivalry game.

Financially, Smith hopes they didn’t miss out on too much money. He’s glad they moved festivities up one day, and several of the fans were too.

“I think it was a good idea because I think with rain and weather you had the potential of getting hurt and I think safety comes first,” said Chad Long, who came to watch his son play for Randleman.

The final score of the game was 49-0. The Tigers cruised to an easy victory.

Classes are canceled at all schools in Randolph County on Friday.