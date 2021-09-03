West Forsyth football coach recounts battle with COVID-19, returning to the sidelines

(WGHP) — Adrian Snow went to sleep on Aug. 5 the same as any other night, preparing for West Forsyth’s upcoming season and mapping out the next day’s practice. As the head coach for the Titans, football was the only thing on his mind.

But when he woke up, something wasn’t quite right.

“August the 6th, I got up that morning to head to practice… I did not feel well,” Snow said.

And it quickly started to get worse.

“I ask my wife to take my temperature. It was at 102,” he said.

After ruling out kidney stones, Snow got tested for COVID-19. Following a positive result, he went straight to the hospital.

“I was there for two days in the emergency room, third day I go to the ICU,” he said.

All while his health continued to decline.

Snow remembered the hardest part of his stay.

“Two times during this time they tell me there’s a chance I will die,” he said.

With nobody else allowed to be in person with him, he relied on the strength of the community.

“I got multiple calls a day of people telling me they were praying for me, thinking of me, taking care of me,” Snow said.

Through his 11 days in the hospital, Snow missed the opening game for West Forsyth — something completely foreign to him.

“I had not missed a practice or game in 13 years. Never,” he said.

Even without Snow on the sidelines, the Titans were able to start out the season 2-0. But perhaps the biggest win came off the field: the recovery of their head coach.

“At that point, it puts a lot of perspective on life,” he said. “I just keep thinking, why me?”

Friday night, Snow will put on a headset and be back on the sidelines as the Titans take on Weddington. An experience he can only describe in one word:

“Emotional,” he said, with tears on his eyes looking over the football field. “This place is my home. I love this place. It’s been so good to me for 13 years. It’s such a great place.”

And the Titan family loves him right back — as the community cheers him on while he gets back to doing what he loves most.