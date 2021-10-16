Highlights from Week 9 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Williams vs. Western Alamance, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Northern Guilford vs. Page

West Forsyth vs. Davie County

Providence Grove vs. Eastern Randolph

Oak Grove vs. Ledford

Grimsley vs. Southwest Guilford

Dudley vs. Rockingham County

Smith vs. High Point Central

Reynolds vs. East Forsyth

Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford

Western Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

West Stokes vs. Reidsville

Asheboro vs. North Davidson

McMichael vs. Walkertown

