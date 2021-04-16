Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Night, featuring East Forsyth vs. Grimsley, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Butler vs. Glenn

North Moore vs. East Surry

Clayton vs. Southeast Guilford

Mount Tabor vs. Alexander Central

North Davidson vs. Pisgah

Sanford vs. Western Alamance

Southern Guilford vs. Havelock

Southwest Onslow vs. Reidsville

Andrews vs. Elkin