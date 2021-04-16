Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Night, featuring East Forsyth vs. Grimsley, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Butler vs. Glenn
North Moore vs. East Surry
Clayton vs. Southeast Guilford
Mount Tabor vs. Alexander Central
North Davidson vs. Pisgah
Sanford vs. Western Alamance
Southern Guilford vs. Havelock
Southwest Onslow vs. Reidsville
Andrews vs. Elkin