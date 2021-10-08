Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Northwest Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Page vs. Western Guilford
Cabarrus Academy vs. High Point Christian
Reynolds vs. Glenn
Reagan vs. West Forsyth
Ragsdale vs. Grimsley
Southeast Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford
Thomasville vs. South Davidson
North Forsyth vs. Walkertown
Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness
Providence Grove vs. Randleman