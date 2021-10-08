Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Northwest Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Page vs. Western Guilford

Cabarrus Academy vs. High Point Christian

Reynolds vs. Glenn

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

Ragsdale vs. Grimsley

Southeast Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford

Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

Providence Grove vs. Randleman