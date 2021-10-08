Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

Friday Night Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Northwest Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Page vs. Western Guilford

Cabarrus Academy vs. High Point Christian

Reynolds vs. Glenn

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

Ragsdale vs. Grimsley

Southeast Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford

Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

Providence Grove vs. Randleman

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter