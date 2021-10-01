Highlights from Week 7 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Ledford vs. Central Davidson, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Southwestern Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph
Davie County vs. Reagan
Glenn vs. West Forsyth
Western Guilford vs. Grimsley
Northern Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. Rockingham County
West Davidson vs. Thomasville
Ragsdale vs. Southeast Guilford
Smith vs. Dudley
Northwest Guilford vs. Page
Eastern Alamance vs. Williams
Montgomery Central vs. North Davidson
Randleman vs. Wheatmore
McMichael vs. Lexington
North Forsyth vs. Andrews