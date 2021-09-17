Highlights from Week 5 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Mount Tabor vs. West Forsyth, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Reagan vs. East Forsyth
Southeast Guilford vs. Grimsley
Southwest Guilford vs. Page
Ledford vs. Providence Grove
Eastern Alamance vs. Southern Alamance
Davie County vs. Reynolds
Parkland vs. Glenn
High Point Central vs. Dudley
Wheatmore vs. Asheboro
Northwood vs. Williams
Western Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale