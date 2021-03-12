Highlights from Week 3 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Ledford vs. North Davidson, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Reagan vs. Glenn

Northern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

Southern Alamance vs. Southeast Guilford

Western Guilford vs. Mount Tabor

Northwest Guilford vs. Page

Parkland vs. Southwest Guilford

Eastern Randolph vs. Andrews

Dudley vs. Smith

Rockingham County vs. Northeast Guilford

Walkertown vs. North Forsyth

West Davidson vs. Oak Grove

East Surry vs. Bishop McGuinness

Carrboro vs. Graham

