If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Eastern Alamance vs. Northern Guilford is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Page vs. Mount Tabor
Reynolds vs. Northwest Guilford
Williams vs. Southern Alamance
High Point Central vs. Southwest Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. Southwest Alamance
Ragsdale vs. Oak Grove
Western Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
Thomasville vs. T.W. Andrews
West Davidson vs. Central Davidson
Wheatmore vs. Ledford
Eastern Randolph vs. Walkertown
Davie County vs. North Davidson
Montgomery vs. Central Randolph
Lexington vs. North Forsyth
Graham vs. Bishop McGuinness
Winston-Salem Prep vs. Parkland