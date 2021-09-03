Highlights from Week 3 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Central Davidson vs. West Davidson, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Northern Guilford vs. Western Alamance

Northwest Guilford vs. Reynolds

Southern Guilford vs. Western Guilford

East Wilkes vs. East Surry

Southern Alamance vs. Williams

Oak Grove vs. Ragsdale

Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford

Smith vs. Southeast Guilford

Jordan Matthews vs. Providence Grove

Parkland vs. Winston-Salem Prep

Bishop McGuinness vs. Graham

Trinity vs. East Davidson

Starmount vs. Forbush

