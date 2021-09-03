Highlights from Week 3 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- At The Arc of High Point, staff members aim to empower the people they serve to become as independent as possible. This year, that mission has set them on a journey to create something else independent: a film.

"We all started to realize there's no one using people with disabilities for real work in the media,” said Alicia Kellum, program coordinator for Wild & Free at The Arc of High Point. "We just kind of started to get a little angry about it to be honest."