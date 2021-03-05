Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Page vs. West Forsyth, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Andrews vs. High Point Central
Northwest Guilford vs. Western Guilford
Cummings vs. Smith
Grimsley vs. East Forsyth
North Surry vs. North Forsyth
Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley
Ledford vs. West Davidson
Williams vs. Southern Guilford
Reidsville vs. East Surry
Southwest Guilford vs. Ragsdale
Reynolds vs. Mount Tabor
Central Davidson vs. Lexington
The FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy airs on Fridays at 11 p.m.