Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Grimsley vs. Reagan, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Andrews vs. High Point Central
Northern Guilford vs. Smith
Rolesville vs. East Forsyth
Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro
Central Davidson vs. Randleman
Dudley vs. Southeast Guilford
North Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor
Page vs. Reidsville
Williams vs. Morehead
South Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness
Providence Grove vs. Southern Guilford
West Forsyth vs. Oak Grove
East Davidson vs. Wheatmore
High Point Christian vs. Harrells Christian