Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Grimsley vs. Reagan, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Andrews vs. High Point Central

Northern Guilford vs. Smith

Rolesville vs. East Forsyth

Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro

Central Davidson vs. Randleman

Dudley vs. Southeast Guilford

North Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor

Page vs. Reidsville

Williams vs. Morehead

South Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness

Providence Grove vs. Southern Guilford

West Forsyth vs. Oak Grove

East Davidson vs. Wheatmore

High Point Christian vs. Harrells Christian

