Highlights from Week 12 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

Friday Night Football

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Central Davidson vs. Ledford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Porter Ridge vs. Reagan

North Henderson vs. Dudley

Cox Mill vs. Grimsley

Greene Central vs. Cummings

East Wake vs. Eastern Alamance

Providence vs. Glenn

Panther Creek vs. Southern Alamance

Forest Hills vs. Providence Grove

Lake Norman vs. Northern Guilford

Randleman vs. Reidsville

Highland Tech vs. Thomasville

West Henderson vs. North Davidson

East Lincoln vs. Oak Grove

Polk vs. Southwestern Randolph

