Highlights from Week 11 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford
Surry Central vs. East Surry
Davie County vs. Glenn
East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth
North Davidson vs. Ledford
Oak Grove vs. Central Davidson
Cummings vs. Graham
Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman
Page vs. Southeast Guilford
Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove
Trinity vs. Southwestern Randolph
Thomasville vs. Lexington
T.W. Andrews vs. Walkertown
Southern Guilford vs. High Point Central