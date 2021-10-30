Highlights from Week 11 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Dudley vs. Eastern Guilford

Surry Central vs. East Surry

Davie County vs. Glenn

East Forsyth vs. West Forsyth

North Davidson vs. Ledford

Oak Grove vs. Central Davidson

Cummings vs. Graham

Eastern Randolph vs. Randleman

Page vs. Southeast Guilford

Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove

Trinity vs. Southwestern Randolph

Thomasville vs. Lexington

T.W. Andrews vs. Walkertown

Southern Guilford vs. High Point Central

