If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Reagan vs. Mount Tabor is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Grimsley vs. Page

Ragsdale vs. Southwest Guilford

North Davidson vs. Central Davidson

Asheboro vs. Ledford

Eastern Guilford vs. Smith

East Forsyth vs. Glenn

Atkins vs. High Point Central

Reidsville vs. McMichael

Bishop McGuinness vs. Winston-Salem Prep

Reynolds vs. West Forsyth

Northwest Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

Thomasville vs. East Davidson

Northeast Guilford vs. Rockingham County

Davie County vs. Parkland

Dudley vs. Southern Guilford

Trinity vs. Randleman