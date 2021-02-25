Highlights from Week 1 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Dudley vs. Page, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth
East Forsyth vs. Glenn
Eastern Alamance vs. Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. Williams
Randleman vs. Wheatmore
Davie County vs. Ragsdale
East Davidson vs. West Davidson
Ledford vs. Graham
Western Guilford vs. Southern Guilford
Smith vs. Northwest Guilford
Winston-Salem Prep vs. Lexington
North Surry vs. Walkertown