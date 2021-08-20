Highlights from Week 1 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Eastern Alamance vs. Eastern Randolph, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Richmond vs. Mount Tabor

Page vs. Dudley

Western Alamance vs. Reidsville

Asheboro vs. Randleman

Reagan vs. North Davidson

Clayton vs. Grimsley

East Forsyth vs. Northwest Guilford

Southwest Guilford vs. Oak Grove

McMichael vs. Rockingham County

Wheatmore vs. West Davidson

Smith vs. Andrews

Providence Grove vs. East Davidson

Northeast Guilford vs. Ragsdale

North Stanly vs. Ledford

High Point Central vs. Reynolds

Williams vs. Cummings

