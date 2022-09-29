If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Central Davidson vs. Ledford is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

East Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor

Page vs. Northwest

Williams vs. Eastern Alamance

Morehead vs. West Stokes

Southwest Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph

West Forsyth vs. Glenn

Southeast vs. Ragsdale

North Davidson vs. Montgomery Central

Reynolds vs. Parkland

Reagan vs. Davie County

Starmount vs. Mount Airy

Thomasville vs. West Davidson

Providence Grove vs. Trinity

Southern Guilford vs. Atkins

Rockingham County vs. Eastern Guilford

Salisbury vs. South Davidson

Ravenscroft vs. High Point Christian