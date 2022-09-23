If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Northwest Guilford vs. Grimsley is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Reagan vs. Glenn

Eastern Alamance vs. Western Alamance

Southern Alamance vs. Cummings

Asheboro vs. Southwestern Randolph

Ragsdale vs. Page

Northern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

Mount Tabor vs. Reynolds

Parkland vs. West Forsyth

Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

Davie County vs. East Forsyth

Atkins vs. Dudley

Smith vs. Rockingham County

Reidsville vs. North Forsyth

South Davidson vs. Lexington

McMichael vs. Andrews

Carver vs. Bishop McGuinness