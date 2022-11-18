(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Independence vs. Grimsley is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Chase vs. Reidsville
Hough vs. East Forsyth
Terry Sanford vs. Eastern Alamance
Ledford vs. East Lincoln
Robbinsville vs. Eastern Randolph
Hayesville vs. Mount Airy
Southern Alamance vs. Millbrook
Northwest Guilford vs. Weddington
Monroe vs. East Surry
Eastern Guilford vs. West Henderson
Cummings vs. Princeton
Draughn vs. Thomasville