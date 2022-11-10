(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Reidsville is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Williams vs. Eastern Alamance
South Point vs. Dudley
Southern Alamance vs. New Hanover
Mountain Heritage vs. Eastern Randolph
Crest vs. Oak Grove
Eastern Guilford vs. Erwin
Hendersonville vs. East Surry
North Rowan vs. Mount Airy
Ledford vs. Northwest Cabarrus
Midway vs. Cummings
Swain County vs. Thomasville
East Wilkes vs. Murphy