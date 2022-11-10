(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Reidsville is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Williams vs. Eastern Alamance

South Point vs. Dudley

Southern Alamance vs. New Hanover

Mountain Heritage vs. Eastern Randolph

Crest vs. Oak Grove

Eastern Guilford vs. Erwin

Hendersonville vs. East Surry

North Rowan vs. Mount Airy

Ledford vs. Northwest Cabarrus

Midway vs. Cummings

Swain County vs. Thomasville

East Wilkes vs. Murphy