(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Western Alamance vs. Williams is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Davie County vs. Grimsley
West Forsyth vs. East Forsyth
Southeast Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford
Providence Grove vs. McMichael
North Stokes vs. Mount Airy
Anson vs. East Surry
Riverside-Durham vs. Southern Alamance
Franklinton vs. Eastern Alamance
Page vs. Independence
Charlotte Catholic vs. Reagan
Pisgah vs. Dudley
Elkin vs. Thomasville
West Mecklenburg vs. Oak Grove
Freedom vs. Ledford
Mount Tabor vs. Asheville
Smoky Mountain vs. Central Davidson
Lincolnton vs. Randleman
North Davidson vs. West Henderson
Bartlett Yancey vs. Cummings