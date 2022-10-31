(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Eastern Guilford vs. Dudley is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Randleman vs. Eastern Randolph

Oak Grove vs. Central Davidson

West Forsyth vs. East Forsyth

Northern Guilford vs. Grimsley

Southwest Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford vs. Page

Reagan vs. Reynolds

Parkland vs. Mount Tabor

East Davidson vs. West Davidson

Ledford vs. North Davidson

Morehead vs. Reidsville

Lexington vs. Thomasville

High Point Central vs. Southern Guilford

Alleghany vs. Mount Airy

East Wilkes vs. Starmount

East Surry vs. Surry Central

Graham vs. Cummings