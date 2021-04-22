Eastern vs. Western: Alamance County rivals set to square of in state quarterfinals

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When it comes to high school football rivalries in the state of North Carolina it doesn’t get much better than Western Alamance and Eastern Alamance.

These two schools will collide this Friday night in the state quarterfinals. You’re talking about two programs rich in tradition, lots of talent, great coaching staffs, and fan bases that love their football.

“A lot of the Western fans go to church with the Eastern fans and you see each other on the weekends and it’s bragging rights,” Eagles coach John Kirby said.

Western coach Jeff Snuffer added, “Football in this county has been strong for many years but when two teams go far in the playoffs and competing for a championship it brings more pride.”

The two teams met a few weeks ago. The Eagles led it at halftime, but the second half was dominated by the Warriors on their way to a 33-14 win.

“They gave us one of those whippins that you used to get when your momma used to give you when you were small,” Kirby said.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 Friday night at Western Alamance High School.