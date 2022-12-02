(WGHP) — All three Piedmont Triad schools competing in the high school football playoffs on Friday night won their games.

The Grimsley Whirlies narrowly defeated the Weddington Warriors.

The final score was 28-27. The Whirlies are now headed to state championships.

The Mount Airy Granite Bears took on Draughn High School.

Mount Airy got on the board first as runningback Tyler Mason broke up the middle for the 83-yard run for seven points.

Defense wins championships, and the Bears have a great one. Deric Dandy got the quarterback sack.

Mount Airy looked to score again on the pitch play as quarterback Ian Gallimore pitched it to Mason for the 16-yard run

The final score was 35-6.

The Reidsville Rams also defeated the Burns Bulldogs 32-14 and entered the top seed in the 2A west.

Reidsville took a 7-0 lead early, and an offensive play led them to a 14-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Al Lee’s handoff to Jeremiah Rudd led to Rudd rushing for a touchdown and bringing the score to 24-6.