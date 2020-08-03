Forsyth County student-athletes participate in off-season workouts for first time since COVID-19 outbreak

Consider it a baby step in the long-awaited return to sports in Forsyth County.

Athletes were allowed to start off-season workouts for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The coaches were as excited about the return to the field as the players, but to a man, they all know the importance of following the state guidelines because they all desperately want to have a football season this year.

FOX8 was at a couple of schools as the players hit the field for the very first time for these workouts.

