FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Ending racism and fighting racial injustice is the motivation behind a series of meetings of the football coaches from Forsyth County.

Normally these man stand on opposite sidelines, but they have united to defeat a common opponent and that’s racism.

They admit starting the conversation was difficult, but it is worth it if they can change the heart of one person, create understanding and improve the Piedmont Triad