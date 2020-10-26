Former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera applauded by hospital staff after final cancer treatment

Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera received an outpouring of support on Monday as he exited the hospital following his final chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Rivera never missed a game. He was seen multiple times already this season being tended to on the sidelines including being assisted off the field at halftime and receiving an IV in Week 3 against the Eagles.

RELATED: Washington coach Ron Rivera has skin cancer

Rivera coached in Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Squamous cell carcinoma was what he was diagnosed with and he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for weeks.

Rivera and the Panthers parted ways towards the end of last season. Rivera was known in charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including the Humane Society.

LATEST HEADLINES