Former Panthers and current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shares update on positive coronavirus test

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Monday shared an update following his positive test for the coronavirus.

On Facebook, Newton posted the following:

“First off, I want to thank everyone for your concern and support. While this is a scary, I am hoping for a speedy recovery and doing everything I can to protect myself and limit further exposure.

“Please take the guidelines set by the CDC seriously. Wear your masks, keep your distance from others and wash your hands regularly. Though people age 60 and older are at risk of becoming seriously ill, I do want to remind everyone that we ALL are at risk of being infected by COVID19.”

News broke that the former Carolina Panthers star tested positive on Saturday.

The Patriots’ Sunday matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs was postponed following the announcement.

That game was rescheduled for tonight and is scheduled to kick off at 7:05 p.m.

Brian Hoyer will get the start in Newton’s place.