(WGHP) — A former college basketball star was killed in a shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that former MSU player Adreian Payne died at the hospital after being shot on Monday morning around 1:30 a.m., according to BleacherReport.

Payne’s death was first confirmed early Monday morning on a former teammate’s Twitter.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. TMZ reports that the suspect was identified as Lawrence Dority, 29.

He was mourned by Coach Arch Miller on Twitter.

Sad to hear the passing of Adreian Payne this morning. Started watching him while he was in 10th grade, remember his grandmother on his visit. Loved seeing him develop at Michigan St. and become an NBA player.

Payne played for MSU and bounced around the NBA for several years after that, with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic. He had been playing overseas after being released from the Magic in 2018, having played the 2021-2022 season in Lithuania.

Payne was 31.