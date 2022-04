NEW YORK (WGHP) — Elissa Cunane, a former NC State University women’s basketball star, will be playing for the Seattle Storm.

The three-time All-ACC selection was selected 17th overall during the WNBA draft in New York on Monday night.

Cunane ranks sixth in career points (1,855) in NC State history.

In total, she played 125 games for the Wolfpack.

She’s leaving Raleigh and headed to Seattle with a career average of 14.8 points per game and 7.9 rebounds.

Cunane shot 54 percent from the floor.