(WGHP) — Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday in Miami, according to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater.

Slater reports that Stoudemire’s arrest came just hours after he received his master’s degree from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire is alleged to have struck his teen daughter across the face at least twice and once with a closed fist, according to TMZ. The arrest report states that his daughter was left bloodied from the hits.

Stoudemire is facing a single misdemeanor battery charge and was given a $1,500 bond, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Stoudemire starred in the NBA for 15 seasons, most notably for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks where he was a six-time NBA All-Star selection.